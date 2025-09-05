Plan for Catonsville Armory to go to a nonprofit organization

CATONSVILLE, Md. — There is finally a plan for the Catonsville Armory to get some new ownership.

After the plan to turn the Catonsville Armory into a cannabis incubator was shot down, it's been months of the community wondering what will happen with the building.

But that question couldn't be answered until the building's ownership was addressed.

Right now the state owns the armory.

But Thursday night Baltimore County Councilman Pat Young announced a new plan for the armory.

The building will go from state to county hands and then to the hands of a third-party company, Southwest Visions Community Legacy Group.

Southwest Visions is a nonprofit with a mission to address the economic development of Southwest Baltimore County.

Councilman Young said at first the armory was too much of a liability for the county.

"The county wasn't willing to just outright accept the building knowing that there was asbestos, there was lead, not to mention 50 years of diesel and military equipment being serviced and used on that parking lot," he said.

But this new plan gave them a change of heart.

"The willingness of the county to change their position on taking the property was a direct result of conversations with the Friends of Catonsville Armory as well as Southwest Visions."

Southwest Visions President John Dillow told the crowd why the nonprofit wanted the armory in the first place.

"We want to get it into our hands as a community so that we can actually do something with it, keep it moving forward," Dillow said.

He said there's a lot to do in terms of next steps.

"We're going to actually, before we get to the end of this calendar year, we're going to host two sessions, and these are going to be sessions where the community gets to give input on what they would like to see there."

As of right now, there are no set dates for those meetings.

Dillow told the crowd that once they do have a scheduled date, word will go out to the people who were at Thursday's meeting.

