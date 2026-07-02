COCKEYSVILLE — Friday, Pikesville's Aleisha Murdock will be singing the national anthem with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at Oregon Ridge Park to celebrate America's 250th.

Murdock earned this opportunity through BSO's 'O Say Can You Sing' competition.

“It was very last minute for me but I was grateful that I was able to see it on Instagram when I did see it," Murdock said.

Pikesville woman to sing national anthem with Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Baltimore County singer to sing national anthem at Oregon Ridge State Park

The competition awarded two winners.

While Murdock takes the stage Friday, a 16-year-old from Virginia will perform on Saturday.

“I was actually so excited and pleasantly surprised of course," she told WMAR-2 News, “This is one of the first instances where I’m able to get back out there solo and just try my hand at my passion again.”

This was the first time in over 10 years that the BSO has held the competition, but performing at Oregon Ridge is a 50 year tradition.

Murdock has an extensive background in singing hailing from the Washington Carver Center for Technology and Arts and the Morgan State choir.

“Music is therapeutic and can help people understand the message that we want to convey being that we are in a democracy and we want justice and freedom for all.”

Her career in defense partnered with her family background brings this opportunity full circle for her.

“My grandfather being a veteran has really inspired me to just want to commemorate everything he’s done and the backs of everyone else who has helped grow and build this country to where it is today.”

“I’m happy for everyone to come out and see and experience the greatness of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and everything they’re able to do.”

To accommodate for this weekends heat, gates for Friday's concert open at 6 p.m and the concert is pushed back to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's performance still starts at 8 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.