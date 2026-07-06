PIKESVILLE, Md. — With many damaged power lines and downed trees, on Sunday tens of thousands of people were still without power following Saturday night's storm.

Pikesville neighbors left without power following Saturday night's storms Pikesville neighbors left without power following Saturday night's storms

It came at a horrible time for neighbors like Paul Moos and Charlie Citrenbaum as the area continues to experience intense heat.

“It’s already in the 90s up there without the AC on, so I know I’m not sleeping here tonight," Moos said.

Power was wiped out for their entire community; now residents have to figure out how to stay cool.

“I’m heading out to family. No way I’m gonna sleep in there; it’s too hot. And taking frozen food with me for somebody else’s fridge freezer," Citrenbaum said.

That family trip is expected to last a few days as BGE says that power might not be restored for many people until Tuesday night.

"Well, it’s Sunday morning, so that’s a long time," Moos told WMAR-2 News.

Down the street, Rob Pearce and Brian Scott had a feeling that they would need reinforcements.

“As soon as the power went out and I heard our neighbours – they have a whole-house generator – I heard it turn on, and I went, 'Oh no, this isn’t going to be good'," Scott said.

With more storms Sunday night, they're prepared to hunker down and wait at home for power to come back on.

“We were blessed because we had the means to be able to get a generator, which we bought this afternoon," Pearce told us. “[It's powering] just the refrigerator and our portable AC, the priorities, maybe the TV soon.”

BGE says that with Sunday's added storms, they've increased staffing to help with restoration.