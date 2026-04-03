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Pikesville movie theater celebrates one year in business with 24 hours of free classic movie showings

Pikes Studio Cinema is celebrating its one-year anniversary by offering free showings of classic films like "Hairspray" and "Blazing Saddles" to the community.
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PIKESVILLE, Md. — A Pikesville movie theater is celebrating one year in business with 24 hours of free movies.

Pikes Studio Cinema, located off Reisterstown Road, began showing free movies at 1 today. The lineup includes classics like "Hairspray," "Dreamgirls" and "Blazing Saddles."

Michael Eugene Johnson wants the cinema to be more than a movie theater.

Celebrate one year of Pikes Studio Cinema with free movies!

Pikesville theater celebrates one year with free movies

"This is really a place where people can come and enjoy themselves on all different levels. I mean, we're gonna be doing live music soon and comedy shows and all types of game shows, but it's a place where you can bring your family," said Johnson.

Free showings tonight are at 6 and 8. Tomorrow, they are at 1, 3, 6 and 8.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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