Perry Hall Town Fair returns for 29th year with live music, kids zone, and America's 250th celebration

PERRY HALL, Md. — The Perry Hall Town Fair returns this Saturday, bringing thousands of neighbors together for a day of live music, food, and family activities, all while raising money for local organizations.

Lynn Richardson has helped organize the fair since it launched in 1997. What began with a couple hundred neighbors has grown into a major community event drawing about 5,000 people each year.

"It just gives me pride in the community. It just does. I know how corny that sounds, but it's fun," Richardson said.

Richardson is president of the Perry Hall White Marsh Business Association, which organizes the event.

"We make the fair all about our neighborhood," Richardson said.

This year's fair will feature a kids zone with pony rides, life-size dinosaur exhibit, live music, and more than 100 vendors.

"It's a nice family fun day, and they get to know the businesses who are around them that they might not even know about," Richardson said.

Among the vendors is Deli-ish, a food truck based in Dundalk. Owner Eric Oppel says participating in outdoor events like the fair gives his business much-needed exposure, especially during the slower summer months.

"The business does slow down a little bit in the summer, with people taking vacations, so that's definitely a challenge," Oppel said.

Oppel says the exposure pays off in lasting customers.

"Customers every day. They'll come in and say we saw you for the first time at this event on your truck. Everything was delicious, and then they come in and try the store, and now they're a customer for life," Oppel said.

Oppel's first job was working in a deli in Baltimore, and he says owning his own business is a dream come true.

"It's just kind of what I did all my life, and I really enjoy it," Oppel said.

New this year, the fair will include a Children's Entrepreneur Market featuring kids ages 5 to 17 who will set up their own small businesses.

"Set up a little store. I've got one little boy selling icy blast water," Richardson said.

The fair will also celebrate America's 250th anniversary with a dedicated performance area.

"We're very patriotic in the Perry Hall Whitemarsh area," Richardson said.

Live music will be provided by Heart and Soul and the U.S. Army Rock Band.

"Every year we add a layer of something to the fair, which is why it's gotten so large," Richardson said.

Money raised from the event benefits the Perry Hall White Marsh Business Association Community Foundation, which has donated more than $170,000 to local organizations over the past 29 years.

"Boy Scouts, the Women's Club, the alumni association, police activities league and community beautification. It's very exciting to be able to do that," Richardson said.

The Perry Hall Town Fair takes place Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.