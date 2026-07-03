'One of a kind': Natalie Wills, Maryland lacrosse trailblazer, dies after breast cancer battle at 36

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The Maryland sports community is mourning the loss of Natalie Wills, a beloved lacrosse player, coach and trailblazer who died Tuesday after a battle with breast cancer.

Natalie Wills, Maryland lacrosse trailblazer, dies after breast cancer battle Natalie Wills, Maryland lacrosse trailblazer, dies after breast cancer battle

Wills, whose nickname was NatLax, spent her life growing the sport she loved — from her playing days to coaching and youth development work that opened doors for young players across the country.

Her friend and fellow coach at McDonogh School, Megan Nicotra, said Wills had a presence that was impossible to forget.

"We keep calling her the brightest light in the room. I don't think Natalie ever knew a stranger; she was just one of a kind," Nicotra said.

Megan Nicotra Nicotra and Wills at a fundraiser to support Wills' fight in 2025

Wills was a goalie who started for 4 years at Vanderbilt University after a standout career at St. Mary's in Annapolis.

After her playing days, Wills went on to coach at Boston College and the University of Maryland before joining US Lacrosse, where she developed the national youth development program.

"Lacrosse became her platform; Natalie just poured her heart and soul into this sport, and you know, from going to playing to coaching at Boston College, then later at Maryland, and when she joined US Lacrosse and developed the national youth development program," Nicotra said.

Because of that work, more young people have access to the game she loved.

"I know that it would be her dream to be able to continue to see the growth for opportunities, helping girls find their voice, find their confidence," Nicotra said.

Megan Nicotra Wills and her dog Sunny

Wills was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. After treatment, she was cancer-free for about a year before the cancer returned as stage four metastatic breast cancer.

In September of last year, more than 400 people came together for a fundraiser to support her fight.

WMAR-2 News spoke with Wills before that event. As she reflected on her two battles with cancer, she had one big takeaway.

"Sometimes it's a blessing. So many women have done years and years and years of fundraising to fund research around breast cancer, and I know there's a cure just around the corner," Wills said.

Megan Nicotra Wills hi-fiving a player on the field

A memorial fund has been established in her name to continue that search for a cure. It has already raised more than $17,000.

"This is just another way we can keep her legacy going, and their goal is to support not only breast cancer research but also the girls and women who are still playing this sport that Natalie loved at St. Mary's High School at Vanderbilt University and at McDonogh," Nicotra said.

Nicotra said she spoke with Wills' mother, who reflected on the outpouring of support.

"I was talking to her mom, and she said, 'I knew Natalie was special, but man, we're all kind of floored by how many people Natalie touched, and it's just the reminder of who she was and what she did while she was here,'" Nicotra said.

To donate to her memorial fund, click here.

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