DUNDALK, Md. — If you think you saw something bright fly through the sky in Maryland on Tuesday morning, you're not alone.

A NASA spokesperson confirmed a meteor was spotted near Medina, Ohio, a city about 25 miles south of downtown Cleveland. There were sightings all along the mid-Atlantic.

"At 9 a.m., I was on my way home from dropping my kids off at school, and I had just seen a fire-like item shooting down out of the sky," said Sara Leon of Dundalk.

'Nothing like I'd ever seen': Meteor caught on dash cam in Dundalk 'Nothing like I'd ever seen': Meteor caught on dash cam in Dundalk

She caught the moment on her car's dash camera.

"It was nothing like I'd ever seen before, and I wasn't sure if I was to be amazed or panicked since I had no idea what I had just seen," said Leon. "I was worried because I had no idea what it was."

These kinds of things happen all the time, but this was a big event, per meteor expert Dr. Bill Cooke.

"The takeaway is, sometimes space comes to you," said Cooke, Lead of NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office. "So this piece of rock hit the atmosphere 44,000 miles per hour, and it burned up and created this bright streak in the sky we call a fireball."

#MeteorSighting: A very bright daylight fireball was observed by witnesses from the northeast U.S. and Canada this morning, March 17. An analysis of currently available data places first visibility of the meteor above Lake Erie. The fireball - caused by a small asteroid nearly 6… pic.twitter.com/RREY3TeZ8F — NASA Space Alerts (@NASASpaceAlerts) March 17, 2026

It weighed more than 7 tons before breaking into pieces. Dr. Cooke says there could be small pieces of rock scattered around Northeast Ohio where it landed.