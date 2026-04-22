Nine juveniles identified in Towson assault caught on video

TOWSON, Md. — An investigation is underway in Towson after a video surfaced depicting an assault involving multiple juveniles that occurred Monday.

According to Baltimore County police, officers responded to the unit block of Lambourne Road following reports of a physical disturbance.

The video shows juveniles punching and stomping on an unidentified person.

Police say the altercation stemmed from an argument at school, and the juveniles are known to each other.

Nine juveniles have been identified in connection with the incident, and charges are pending.