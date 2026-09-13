Man injured in shooting at Towson apartments, police say

TOWSON, Md. — BALTIMORE, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting at a Towson apartment complex that sent a man to the hospital.

Baltimore County Police officers responded to the 8700 block of Mylander Lane — the address of the 1274 at Towson apartment complex — where a man was taken to an area hospital. His condition has not been released.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

Officials said their investigation is ongoing.

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