Morgan State shuts out Virginia-Lynchburg 55-0 to win home opener

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Morgan State Bears dominated the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons 55-0 in their home opener at Hughes Stadium, scoring two touchdowns in each quarter and improving to 2-1 on the season.

The Bears got off to a slow start offensively with a three-and-out on their first drive, but found their footing quickly after blocking a Dragons field goal attempt. On their second drive, quarterback Cameron Edge connected with Justin Perry on a 13-yard touchdown pass — a play-action fake that fooled defenders — to put Morgan State on the board first.

The Bears kept the trickery going on their next drive. Edge hit Malachi Bryant in the flat on a play-action pass, and Bryant took it in for a 15-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 after the first quarter.

Virginia-Lynchburg threatened early in the second quarter, but Dylan Davis intercepted a pass in the end zone followed by a long return to give Morgan State the ball back. The Bears wasted no time capitalizing. Edge drove the team down the field in just 5 plays, hitting Alex Simmons for a 10-yard touchdown to push the lead to 21-0.

After forcing a turnover on downs, Morgan State marched 92 yards in 7 plays, capped by another touchdown pass from Edge to Perry — his second score of the game — to send the Bears into halftime leading 28-0.

The third quarter brought more of the same. Morgan State capped another long drive with a rushing touchdown, this time from Jordan Bennett, who ran for eight tough yards to find the end zone.

The Bears finished with two touchdowns in each quarter even after putting in backups late in the third quarter.

Morgan State's next game is on the road at Towson on September 19th at 6 P.M.

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