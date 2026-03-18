11 students evaluated after pepper spray was released on school bus

BALTIMORE COUNTY — 11 students are being evaluated after pepper spray was released on a school bus.

Officials say this happened in the 8300 block of Pleasant Plains Road.

Just one week ago, several students were taken to hospitals after one of their peers sprayed pepper spray on a school bus.

RELATED: Students taken to hospitals after pepper spray incident on school bus

The bus was on its way to Vincent Farm Elementary School in White Marsh.

According to a letter sent by the principal of Vincent Farm, the "possession of any mace derivative, tear gas device, or pepper spray product is a serious offense and is a violation of the Baltimore County Public Schools Student Behavior Code and Policy 5550."

This is a breaking news story that will continue to be updated.