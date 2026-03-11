Students taken to hospitals after pepper spray incident on school bus

Several students were taken to hospitals Wednesday morning after one of their peers sprayed pepper spray on a school bus.

The bus was on its way to Vincent Farm Elementary School in White Marsh.

Jamie Basignani, principal of Vincent Farm, sent a message to the families of the students on bus 5214.

"We want our families to be aware that possession of any mace derivative, tear gas device, or pepper spray product is a serious offense and is a violation of the Baltimore County Public Schools Student Behavior Code and Policy 5550," she wrote. "The student involved in this incident will receive serious consequences in alignment with the Student Handbook Board policy."

Police say that approximately 14 students were taken to hospitals to be treated for pepper spray exposure.

Officers said the spraying was accidental and not malicious.