MIDDLE RIVER — Rescue response coordinators are preparing to test the state's best emergency responders during a major training exercise at Gunpowder Falls State Park.

The exercise is bringing multiple agencies together to prepare for extreme emergencies. This is the second time the state has conducted an exercise like this and the first in the Baltimore area.

"We are operating in a 20 square mile area of play. For a search and rescue exercise, it involves swift water and flood rescue, hazardous materials response, dive operations, urban search and rescue with collapse," Kiona Black said.

Multiple agencies prepare for extreme emergencies with major training exercise at Gunpowder Falls State Park Major emergency training exercise comes to Gunpowder Falls State Park

Across the 20 square mile area, the best rescue teams in the region will work together. The goal is to ensure those teams are able to collaborate in a major flood or hurricane situation.

"It helps us become fluent in each others languages and then when it's time to respond for real, we're ready and we already recognize and trust each other," Black said.

Residents in the area will notice aircraft overhead and personnel in the wooded areas.

"You're going to notice helicopters from the National Guard, from the Maryland State Police, from Baltimore County Police. There may be a natural resources aircraft as well. There's going to be fixed wing from the Civil Air Patrol and also Maryland State Police drones will be here as well," Black said.

"Baltimore County is doing everything it can do to make the county safe. So this exercise is gonna actually do that," Dr. Howard Simons said.

The exercise runs from 7 in the morning until 11:30 at night on Thursday.

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