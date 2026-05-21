Missing man discovered dead following Wednesday hazmat scare in Parkton

PARKTON, Md. — A missing man was found dead in Parkton on Wednesday afternoon.

Chris Bengson, also known as Jason, was last seen on the morning of May 18 around Loch Raven Boulevard, headed for work.

An endangered missing persons report was filed with Baltimore County Police one day later.

His family took to social media writing "due to health conditions, he could be disoriented and in need of medical attention."

They added "Jase, if you see this... know that you have so many people in this world that care about you. Please let us know you're okay."

On May 20 at about 2:30pm officers were called to the 200 block of Mount Carmel Road for a potential hazmat situation.

At the scene Bengson was discovered dead inside a vehicle. Investigators believe Bengson took his own life.

The area was temporarily cordoned off until crews determined no hazmat threat.

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After Bengson was located, his family thanked everyone online for their help.

"Please give us time to process our grief and keep us in your prayers as we mourn his loss," their Facebook post reads.

The official cause of death was not revealed.