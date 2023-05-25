White Marsh neighbors push back on proposed crematory at meeting

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Dozens of neighbors pack the White Marsh Volunteer Fire building Wednesday night for a chance to ask questions directly to the developers of a proposed crematory and funeral home on Philadelphia Road.

An informational meeting was hosted by the Maryland Department of the Environment, inviting the public and the developers. The company would need a permit from MDE to start building.

Despite reassurances from those behind the project, many neighbors were not convinced the crematory should be built. Neighbors raised concerns with what’s released into the air, the property values of their homes, and the nearby traffic.

"We don’t need it here because we’re already choked up with fumes, gas fumes, car fumes,” one neighbor said.

"Just the fact that having a crematorium right there, in the center of your community - it’s a lot of negativity attached to it," said Andy Dudek, another neighbor.

Charlie Evans, the owner of Evans Funeral Chapel, says the equipment they’re using at the crematory will be safe, and that cremation is rising in popularity: Evans says 55 percent of his clients want some form of it.

"I’m not trying to hide anything, I’m not trying to avoid anything," Evans said to residents Wednesday.

Evans maintained he wants to serve the community, and wouldn’t make a decision that would put his business in jeopardy.

"It’s a business decision," Evans said. "Cremation is growing. More and more people want it. So I have the opportunity to have a retort, or a crematory in my building, and I’m choosing to exercise that opportunity.”

This meeting is at the very beginning of the permit-to-construct process - officials still have to review the application, decide on it, and hold a public hearing as requested.

Evans plans the beginning of the project for early 2024.