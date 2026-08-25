TIMONIUM, Md. — We're just days away from the Maryland State Fair's opening day, where people can expect some new additions to the fun.

Maryland State Fair days away from opening Maryland State Fair days away from opening

Tuesday's crews were hard at work to finish setting up.

“I’d say probably 80 to 85%. We put the last finishing touches on. Everybody always asks, are you ready to go? And the answer is, when the gates open we will be," said General Manager David Gordon.

Gordon said that there will be something for everyone.

“If you’re interested in animals, we have animal shows and a rodeo. If you’re interested in thrills, we have rides on the midway that you can do. If you’re interested in music, we have concerts and nightly acoustic sessions.”

People can enjoy parts of the fair that've been there for years, but there are also some new additions.

“There’s a new rollercoaster on the midway, and on our first Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights we’re actually having a drone show this year. 300 drones will be going up in the sky making different animated pictures.”

That is in addition to some new America 250 foods, like a 250th birthday sundae.

Following a fight outside the fair grounds last year, safety is top of mind for many people.

Gordon made a point to ease their worries.

“Baltimore County Police are on-site with a command trailer. They interface with our own; we have 24/7 security here. We also work with MTA police because we have a light rail stop; we work with state police who control roads around the property.”

He told WMAR-2 News that they train throughout the year to know how to best respond to incidents.

Opening day is Thursday at 5 p.m.

Head here to purchase tickets.

People can gain free entry on Friday through Chick-fil-A's Food Drive at the Fair.

Each fair attendee who brings five non-perishable food items to the fair will get in free.

Proceeds will be donated to area food pantries.