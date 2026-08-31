TIMONIUM, Md. — The Maryland State Fair closed out its first weekend with many satisfied fairgoers.

With so many rides, games, food options, and more, the crowds of people on Sunday had a lot to enjoy.

Maryland State Fair closes out its first weekend with large crowds

"It just makes me feel like a kid again, like nostalgic, like back in the 90s. "I'm a little old now, but I'm having a good time; it's amazing," said attendee Auriel Daughtry.

For some people, it was their first time at the fair, and for many others they've been going since they were kids, like Derrell Johnson.

"I love the games," Johnson said. "I love bringing her here; she's having a good time, and [I love] the rides and the funnel cakes."

This year's fair also came with some new additions.

That includes some blinding tributes to America's 250th and a partnership with Checkerspot Brewing.

"We did the Year Round Fairground collaboration beer with the Maryland State Fair. It released this week, and it'll be available all three weekends. It's really cute; it's the Ferris wheel that's right over here with all the different farm animals, really calling on the agricultural side."

All the fun resulted in some repeat customers.

"We're gonna come back for adult weekend without the kids."

The fair continues on Thursday.

