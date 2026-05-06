Maryland State Fair celebrates America's 250th anniversary across three weekends

TIMONIUM, Md. — Get ready for some family fun as the 145th Maryland State Fair is set to get underway this summer.

The fair will be open for three weekends: Thursday, August 27 to Sunday, August 30; Thursday, September 3 to Monday, September 7; and Thursday, September 10 to Sunday, September 13.

There will be multiple patriotic-themed competitions, prizes, strolling entertainers, a veteran's showcase, and more in celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

Admission will not be allowed after 9 p.m., and anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or older.

The fair hours are as follows:

Thursdays:

Building Hours: 5 p.m.–8 p.m.

Exhibition Hall: 5 p.m.–9 p.m.

Midway Hours: 5 p.m. to close

Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays & Labor Day Monday:

Building Hours: 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Exhibition Hall Hours: 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Midway Hours: 10 a.m. to close

For more information about the fair and the schedule of events, click here.