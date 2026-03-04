Maryland AG's Office releases bodycam video of man's confrontation with Baltimore County police officer

BALITMORE COUNTY, Md. — The Maryland Attorney General's Office has released body-worn camera footage of Samuel Brown's confrontation with a Baltimore County Police officer.

Authorities say the confrontation occurred on February 16 in Woodlawn, Maryland.

It all began when a call came in for a welfare check of man sitting at the light for a long time in the area of Security Boulevard and Whitehead Court at 3:30 a.m.

The footage begins without sound, showing Brown speaking with the officer, identified as Derek Hadel, a nine-year veteran with the force. Brown is seen in conversation with Hadel for several minutes before exiting his car.

Once outside, Brown is shown with his hands behind his back, still speaking with Hadel — at that point, audio begins playing in the video.

The footage shows Brown swiping Hadel's hand away as the officer told him to get back into his car. Hadel repeatedly instructed Brown to return to his vehicle while pushing him back, prompting Brown to swipe at his arm a second time.

Following the second swipe, Hadel punched Brown, causing him to fall and strike his head on the ground. Brown is seen on the ground with blood on the back of his head. Hadel then placed him in handcuffs and called for a medic. He and other officers rendered aid while awaiting an ambulance.

Brown was taken to a hospital, where he remained on life support for several days before dying on February 27.

Family and friends of Brown had urged the Attorney General's Office to release the footage, demanding answers about how the encounter turned deadly.

The Attorney General's Office said the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the office at 410-576-7070 or by email at OAG@oag.maryland.gov.

