Samuel Brown may never regain consciousness after encounter with Baltimore County police officer, family says

WINDSOR MILL, Md. — Samuel Brown's friends and family say he may never regain consciousness after a confrontation with a Baltimore County police officer earlier this month, and they are calling for more transparency about what happened.

Brown has been moved to hospice care after doctors told his family they had done all they could.

According to a case report, Officer Hadel responded to a call at 3:30 a.m. for a wellness check on a driver who had been sitting at a traffic light for an extended period near Security Boulevard and Whitehead Court.

Hadel found Brown behind the wheel, woke him up and smelled alcohol on his breath. The report states Brown got out of the vehicle, confronted the officer and hit him in the arm. Hadel punched back. Brown fell and hit his head on the pavement.

"2 days ago, the doctors made it clear. To myself and the family. That they've done all they can. And he has been moved since. To hospice care," Roberto Silva, a friend of Brown, said. "My question is very simple today. How does a wellness check end up as something that's potentially death by force of a Baltimore County police officer?"

Brown's family says they want body camera video of the incident released as soon as possible. The IID generally releases that video within 20 business days of an incident, though it can take longer in certain circumstances. That includes allowing the family to view the footage before it is released to the public. The officer remains under investigation.

