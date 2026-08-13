Maryland AG declines to prosecute officer involved in deadly encounter with Samuel Brown

WOODLAWN, Md. — Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced Thursday that his office has declined to file charges against the officer involved in a use-of-force incident that resulted in Samuel Brown's death.

"After completing its investigation and evaluating all the available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General has determined that the subject officer did not commit a crime under Maryland law. Accordingly, the Attorney General has declined to prosecute the subject officer in this case," the AG's Office said.

On February 16, 2026, Baltimore County police officer Derek Hadel responded to a 911 call reporting that a vehicle had been sitting for a long time at the intersection of Security Boulevard and Whitehead Court in Woodlawn.

Body camera footage from Officer Hadel, a nine-year veteran, showed Brown in conversation with the officer before Brown exited his car.

Related: Maryland AG's Office releases bodycam video of man's confrontation with Baltimore County police officer

Once outside, Brown was shown with his hands behind his back, still speaking with Hadel. At that point, audio began playing in the video.

The footage shows Brown swiping Hadel's hand away as the officer told him to get back into his car. Hadel repeatedly instructed Brown to return to his vehicle while pushing him back, prompting Brown to swipe at the officer's arm a second time.

After the second swipe, Hadel punched Brown, who fell and struck his head on the ground. Brown was seen on the ground with blood on the back of his head. Hadel then placed him in handcuffs and called for a medic. He and other officers rendered aid while awaiting an ambulance.

The incident left Brown hospitalized for nearly a month before being moved to hospice care, with doctors telling the family they had done all they could.

More: Family of man who died after police encounter calls for criminal charges against officer

Brown passed away just 11 days later on February 27, with a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirming to WMAR-2 News that his manner of death had been ruled a homicide.

The Attorney General's Office began investigating the incident on February 16 and concluded the investigation on August 10.

WMAR-2 News has reached out to Brown's family attorney for comment and are waiting to hear back.

A copy of the office's findings can be seen below: