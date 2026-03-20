Man shot and killed after argument with former coworker in Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Pikesville Thursday morning.

Michael Eggleston, 44, has been charged with first-degree murder.

On March 19, around 5:22 a.m., Baltimore County police responded to the 8300 block of Scotts Level Road.

When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Tyrone Luster with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Charging documents say police talked to Luster's wife and she told them she he was on the phone arguing with someone. Shortly afterward, she heard gunshots and went outside to find her husband lying in the front yard.

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Police asked if Luster had a friend over and she said no, but the last person to come over was a former coworker named "Mike."

She described him as having long braided hair. Several pieces of braided black hair were found in the front yard, police say.

Surveillance video shows Luster and Eggleston arguing in the front yard, when Luster pushes him. Charging documents say they start to struggle when several flashes are seen.

Investigators found that the phone number Luster was talking to was registered to Eggleston.

Phone location data places Eggleston's device in the area before the homicide.

The Nissan SUV parked in front of Luster's house was also registered to Eggleston.