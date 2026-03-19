Thursday morning homicide investigation underway near elementary school in Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A man is dead following a Thursday morning shooting in Pikesville.

Baltimore County Police detectives are currently combing through the crime scene in the 8300 block of Scotts Level Road.

Notably, this is in the same block as Winand Elementary School.

County school officials tell us morning traffic was temporarily rerouted, but those restrictions were lifted prior to students arriving

We're told the homicide had nothing to do with the school.

WMAR-2 News will update this story as more information becomes available.