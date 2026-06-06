Man critically injured in Essex shooting, second in Baltimore County Friday

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating after a man was severely injured in a shooting in Essex Friday night.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Sun Circle Way at 8:50 p.m. following reports of the shooting.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This marks the second shooting reported in Baltimore County on Friday. The first occurred in Towson, where 22-year-old Nasir Majied was shot and killed on York Road.

MORE: Man shot and killed in downtown Towson Friday

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit have assumed the investigation.