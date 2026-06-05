Towson University student shot and killed in downtown Towson Friday

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a deadly shooting in Towson.

Around 3:20 p.m., police received reports of a shooting along York Road near the circle involving two vehicles traveling northbound.

Officers arrived on scene two minutes after the call and found a man, identified as 22-year-old Nasir Majied, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Majied was a Towson University student.

Investigators say Majied was driving on York Road when the suspect, who was traveling in a different vehicle, fired at him multiple times, striking him.

Majied was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police searching for gunman tied to deadly Towson shooting Police searching for gunman tied to deadly Towson shooting

Detectives are currently working to identify and locate a suspect in the shooting.

The possibility of the shooting stemming from a road rage incident is being investigated, but police are also exploring other motives, according to Director Lepola-Stewart.

Police believe there was one person in each vehicle at the time of the shooting, but it is not yet known if the victim returned fire.

Director Lepola-Stewart said Towson residents should expect a heavy police presence in the area as events continue this evening.

Dozens still attended the concert on Pennsylvania Avenue to shop, eat and enjoy.

"I pray to God that this doesn't happen again in Towson," said Patti Hall, who owns a shop nearby. "Please stop picking on Towson, Towson is a beautiful community. Be peaceful, be polite, be nice, or leave."

Officials say they're working to do everything they can to make the area safe.

"We're an extremely resilient community, and we work together, and if you come here, you commit a crime, we work very closely with our police department," said Nancy Hafford, Executive Director of the Towson Chamber of Commerce. "Almost all of our businesses have cameras. If you come here, they will catch you, and they will prosecute you."

Towson University President Dr. Mark Ginsberg said the university is working to support Majied's family and friends at this time.

His full statement can be found below:

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I share news that Nasir Majied, a 22-year-old Towson University student, tragically lost his life in an off-campus shooting Friday afternoon. This is a devastating loss, and I join with Nasir’s family, loved ones and all members of the TU community who mourn his passing.



Our university is working to support Nasir’s family and friends, while our Office of Public Safety serves as a point of contact in support of the Baltimore County Police Department’s investigation.



As Baltimore County Police continue to seek details, those with information are encouraged to contact 410-887-4636. I ask all Tigers—students, faculty, staff, neighbors and alumni—to keep Nasir’s family and friends in their thoughts.



Support is available for students through the Towson University Counseling Center, including same-day appointments and 24/7 crisis support. Assistance can be reached by calling 410-704-2512 or visiting towson.edu/counseling. Faculty and staff can access support through Guidance Resources (the Employee Assistance Program) at 855-410-7628. There is no charge for any of these services.



I share in concerns for safety and understand the fears this incident may cause. Please be assured that Towson University is working closely with Baltimore County to ensure the health and safety of all members of our community.

Mark Ginsberg

Anyone with information should contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-4636.

The full press conference can be watched below: