Man charged with kidnapping after allegedly luring student to his car

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Charging documents provide more details on an alleged abduction in Cockeysville Thursday morning.

Oscar Bladimir Argueta Argueta, 34, has been charged with kidnapping and second-degree assault.

According to charging documents, the 12-year-old victim was walking to school when a gray car approached her.

The man, later identified as Argueta, told her he was a family friend who had been sent to take her to school.

At some point during the ride, Argueta allegedly moved to the backseat with the victim and asked if he could kiss her, according to charging documents.

The victim became uncomfortable and began cursing at him, telling him he was supposed to be taking her to school.

During the drive, Argueta apologized and asked her not to tell anyone what had happened.

Police identified him as the suspect through the school's surveillance footage.