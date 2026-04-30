Suspect in custody after alleged abduction of middle school student in Cockeysville, police say

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County police say a suspect is in custody following an alleged abduction in Cockeysville Thursday morning.

Officials say that at 7:50 a.m., a student at Cockeysville Middle School reported to police that she had been abducted.

She told officers she was on her way to school when she was stopped by a man who said he was a family friend and later persuaded her to get into his vehicle.

The suspect drove her to multiple locations before eventually dropping her off at school, where she reported the abduction.

Police later found the suspect, who was not identified, and took him into custody.

Authorities say he is awaiting his appearance before a court commissioner.