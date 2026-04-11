Man arrested in connection with Baltimore County dine-and-dash spree

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man has been arrested in connection with a string of dine-and-dash incidents throughout the Baltimore County area.

Randy Nelson, 57, has been arrested and charged with theft.

Police say these thefts have occurred in the White Marsh and Parkville areas since April 8.

According to charging documents, Nelson allegedly failed to pay his tab at Grain Wine & Spirits and El Salto.

Officers later found Nelson walking through a parking lot and placed him under arrest.

Earlier that day, Nelson is also accused of running out on his tab at Massoni's Italian Restaurant.

Investigators have linked him to at least five cases that are part of an ongoing dine-and-dash pattern.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.