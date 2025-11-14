Local vendors enjoy pre-holiday boost at Catonsville market in historic chapel

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Local vendors are getting the chance to share their passion projects with Catonsville ahead of the holidays with a market, held this weekend and last, in a historic 140-year-old chapel turned community venue.

The market, sprawled across the floor of a former worship house on Frederick Road, is supporting local businesses two and three Fridays ahead of Black Friday. Over a dozen vendors from several counties and Baltimore City are represented at the weekend event.

"This is a beautiful place. I'm in Catonsville, my hometown. Lots of folks who I grew up with know that I'm here, and they'll come and hang out and take a look at what we have. And it benefits the other folks who are here," said Denise Ashby, owner of Ashby's Agates based in Westminster.

Ashby turned her passion for collecting stones into a business, sharing pieces like obsidian collected from Glass Buttes in Oregon.

Reggie Sajauskas organized the market and owns two Catonsville shops: Objects Found and The Artful Flea. She described the turnout as overwhelming.

"There were people out to Frederick Road, to walk in. It was very exciting," Sajauskas said.

READ MORE: Historic Catonsville chapel opens with new purpose

After new ownership purchased the chapel a few years ago, they envisioned the space as one the community could enjoy. The venue opened last month and is already getting significant use.

"Very rewarding. And I lose sleep over, 'will I bring the people in?' And we did, so vendors were grateful, they were excited, and now we'll see if we can serve these new eight vendors that came in today," Sajauskas said.

Jane Virden, owner of Created by JV and based in Ellicott City, was among the vendors at the market.

"It makes me happy to make these things and I think fun to be with people who are also doing the same thing," Virden told WMAR-2 News.

The chapel's location on Catonsville's Frederick Road makes it easily accessible for shoppers looking to support local businesses during the important holiday shopping season.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 600 Frederick Road.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.