CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Northern Virginia native, Kirby Spencer fell in love with 21228 in the 1980s.

"My passion for the village is, 40 years rooted in Catonsville," Spencer told WMAR-2 News.

Spencer would become well-involved in the area, including as a founding board member of the Baltimore County Arts Guild. Her latest project: a 140-year-old chapel in Catonsville. The building is finding new life as a community event venue, offering folks a historic space for weddings, art exhibitions and gatherings.

Hear how a 140-year-old chapel in Catonsville is transformed into a community event venue Historic Catonsville chapel opens with new purpose

Spencer acquired the building on Frederick Road a few years ago, and told WMAR-2 News modern congregants could no longer keep the space. The venue, simply called "The Chapel," opened earlier this month following extensive renovations.

"I made the decision to go forward with my vision, and this is where we're at. We just had our ribbon-cutting and our open house. Very exciting, I feel like this space is something that the community deserves to enjoy," Spencer added.

WMAR

Built in 1880, the chapel hosted the Presbyterian and Christadelphian denominations throughout its history. Many longtime Catonsville residents have never stepped inside the building, despite thousands of drivers passing it daily on Frederick Road.

The venue features the oldest operating pipe organ in the area; it can play 'Here Comes the Bride' in an atmosphere that marries yesterday and today.

Julia Hahn, a Catonsville native and the venue's manager, emphasizes the community focus of the project.

"My kids go to school here, I live here, I work here, I wanted to be involved in something that was really beneficial for the community, and putting money back in the community. All the vendors on our vendor list are local," Hahn said.

WMAR

The venue plans to host monthly tea events, and some have already booked events as far out as fall of next year.

"Now I feel excited because the public has actually had a peek, and they're excited. And that reaffirms some of my initial wishes. It's very very exciting to realize this space will be here 100 years from now," Spencer said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.