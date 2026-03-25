Leaders break ground on nearly $9 million community resource center The Epicenter in Parkville, Maryland

PARKVILLE, Md. — Leaders broke ground today on The Epicenter at Harford Road, a nearly $9 million project bringing new resources to the Parkville community.

WATCH: Leaders break ground on The Epicenter at Harford Road in Parkville Leaders break ground on The Epicenter at Harford Road in Parkville

The project will transform a former theater into a space offering food access, youth programs, and support for those experiencing homelessness, including showers. The goal is to offer everything from job support to recovery under one roof.

The Epicenter is being carried out in partnership with Mountain Christian Church. It marks the first major commercial development in Parkville in eight years and a significant investment in the community.

The center is expected to open within a year.

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