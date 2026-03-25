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Leaders break ground on nearly $9 million community resource center The Epicenter in Parkville, Maryland

Leaders break ground on The Epicenter at Harford Road in Parkville
Tranise Foster
Leaders break ground on The Epicenter at Harford Road in Parkville
Leaders break ground on The Epicenter at Harford Road in Parkville
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PARKVILLE, Md. — Leaders broke ground today on The Epicenter at Harford Road, a nearly $9 million project bringing new resources to the Parkville community.

WATCH: Leaders break ground on The Epicenter at Harford Road in Parkville

Leaders break ground on The Epicenter at Harford Road in Parkville

The project will transform a former theater into a space offering food access, youth programs, and support for those experiencing homelessness, including showers. The goal is to offer everything from job support to recovery under one roof.

The Epicenter is being carried out in partnership with Mountain Christian Church. It marks the first major commercial development in Parkville in eight years and a significant investment in the community.

The center is expected to open within a year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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