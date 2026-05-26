Lawsuit filed against Baltimore County school alleges teacher gave students melatonin

ARBUTUS, Md. — A Baltimore County school is facing a lawsuit after allegations that a teacher gave students melatonin, according to court documents.

Also named in the lawsuit are the teacher in question and the principal of Maiden Choice School, a public separate day school that provides programs for children ages 3 to 21 who have significant cognitive disabilities.

According to court documents, on September 24, 2024, a mother was informed that her child, who was diagnosed with a severe cognitive disability, had been receiving melatonin for at least two months at the beginning of each school day from his teacher and her aides.

Court documents say the mother became aware of the alleged actions after a staff member reported it to administration. The principal and assistant principal became suspicious of wrongdoing when students were found sleeping mid-day consistently for at least six weeks.

Following the reports, administrative staff at Maiden Choice told the mother that the incident was under investigation, and the teacher was placed on administrative leave, according to court documents.

The lawsuit argues the teacher acted to cause bodily harm to the student, claiming her conduct was "perpetrated with actual malice."

Court documents allege the student was medically assaulted, claiming he suffered severe blood loss through bloody noses, blood in his mouth, frequent blood clotting requiring medical attention, and has shown a lack of motor functioning and uncontrolled emotions, including anger and frustration.

The teacher is also accused of violating the student's 14th Amendment rights, which include freedom from unwanted medical treatment or ingestion of medication without consent.

As of now, no criminal charges have been filed against the teacher.

There is no word on the principal's job status at this time.

WMAR-2 News reached out to Baltimore County Public Schools for comment and is waiting to hear back.