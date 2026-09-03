Thursday is looking hot and stormy

Happy Thursday. One step closer to the weekend folks!

Showers and storms are abundant to the north, but we are rather quiet to start off our morning. More showers and storms will arrive this afternoon. Another hot one for the month of September with the 90s expected. Heat index values could prompt an advisory. Stay cool and stay weather aware for Thursday. Things trend a little calmer headed into Friday and the weekend, with cooler temperatures and a drier forecast.

Overnight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday

Isolated showers, then showers likely. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90.

Friday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Labor Day

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.