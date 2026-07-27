BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A grand jury indicted a teenager accused of fatally shooting two siblings in Gwynn Oak earlier this month.

Keith James Jr., 16, was taken into custody last week in connection with the shooting deaths of Giovanna Myrie, 15, and her 9-year-old brother, Steve Allen, in the 6100 block of Talles Road on July 7.

Kaczorowski Funeral Home

During a press conference, Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said the suspect was known to the victims.

RELATED: 'Troubling': Teen arrested in fatal shooting of two siblings in Gwynn Oak

Grand jury indicts teen in fatal shooting of two siblings in Gwynn Oak Jury indicts teen accused in fatal shooting of two siblings in Gwynn Oak

Charging documents say Myrie met up with James at her house on July 4, when they began talking with a third person over FaceTime.

A witness reported seeing James holding a gun while in bed with Myrie, adding that during the conversation, they overheard James telling Myrie that he would kill her if she "messed around with any other guys."

Investigators searched through Myrie's phone and found a message sent to the witness that read: "Keith said if I cheat he finna put the gun inside me. Help Me."

The witness also placed Keith at Giovanna's house on the day of the murders because the two were scheduled to meet up that evening.

MORE: Murdered Baltimore County teenager was dating her alleged killer

Police retrieved James' phone number and pinged his cell history and location near the siblings' home on Talles Road the night they were killed.

Investigators later interviewed Keith, who admitted to knowing and seeing Giovanna on July 4. He denied meeting with her on the night she was murdered.

James has been charged as an adult and remains in custody at the Baltimore County Detention Center.