REISTERSTOWN, Md. — A tree collapsed into a two-story home on Academy Avenue, one of several reports of damage, and thousands of customers remained without power into Monday afternoon, as crews worked to restore electricity and clear debris across the area.

Downed trees and branches were widespread along the northern Reisterstown Road corridor. Near a church toward Owings Mills, one tree snapped like a toothpick.

July 4th weekend storms lead to power loss, damage in Western Baltimore County July 4th weekend storms lead to power loss, damage in Western Baltimore County

On Sunday morning, a power line on Mount Wilson Lane in Pikesville had a small flame still burning, which crews worked quickly to put out.

Jack Watson/WMAR

According to BGE, about 4,000 people were without power as of 4 p.m. Monday.

Ed Parks lives near the damaged home on Academy Avenue, about half a mile east of Reisterstown Road.

"This is horrible. This is absolutely horrible," he said of the damage.

Parks said he was impacted with an outage, but was able to stay connected to power through a neighbor's generator.

"I got fortunate, my next door neighbor has a generator, he lets me plug into it, so I had to keep my freezer running and my refrigerator running. Get fans in the house."

Alba Gaitan said her family had been without power for about three days, since Saturday, and was told it would be restored the following day.

"Crazy. The first thing I was worried about our food," Gaitan told WMAR-2 News. "Food is expensive now and we have to find a way to have food, to keep it."

BGE continued to restore power throughout Baltimore County on Monday. Baltimore County said it has certified arborists on staff to send to trees impacting public roads.

WMAR

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.