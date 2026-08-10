ESSEX, Md. — A man and a woman are dead after a shooting and car crash Monday morning at a condo complex in Essex, Maryland. Baltimore County Police are still searching for whoever is responsible.

Around 11 a.m., police responded to a call for a car crash on Banyan Wood Court, just off Route 702 and north of the Back River in Essex. Officers found a man and a woman inside a car that had apparently crashed into a parked vehicle.

"Once they were on scene, they located two individuals inside of the car that had sustained gunshot wounds. Both individuals have since been pronounced deceased," Det. Trae Corbin of the Baltimore County Police Department said to media on Monday afternoon.

Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a car in Essex Two people found shot dead inside vehicle after crash in Essex

Police say they are still investigating whether the shooting or the crash happened first.

Detectives also responded to a separate incident about three minutes west, on Bladen Road near Mars Estates Elementary School, but were unable to connect the two scenes.

Police would not say whether there was one or more than one suspect.

Neighbor Bryan Hernandez said he was returning from the store when he encountered the large police presence near his home.

"I've been here for a year and a half. Never hear of anything like violence like this going around here. What we hear, it's a good area. It's always nice and quiet," Hernandez said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-887-4636.

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