Immersive art festival coming to Baltimore County

OVERLEA, Md. — A one-day art festival, Artfusion, is coming to Baltimore County this Saturday.

On Thursday, Baltimore County Recreation and Parks was hard at work setting up for the event at Holt Park.

The festival will bring together many artists like Laure Drogoul, who will have a sculpture on display.

“It’s called 'compass' because it’s this idea of our direction, navigational direction," Drogoul said.

The sculpture will be nine and a half feet tall so festival-goers can walk under it.

The event will feature three other large immersive art installations along with music performances all day from artists like Grammy-nominated group Sun Ra Arkestra.

“They’re putting up a lot of sort of larger-scale, at least three larger-scale structures, and that is really to be commended, I think, because people will actually see that people work in different scales and sizes and have different ideas in the way they interpret the theme.”

It's the festival's first year.

Recreation and Parks director Bryan Sheppard told WMAR-2 News that they hope to expand it every year moving forward.

“Arts, culture, and events are very important. Yes, all the sports are important too, but recreation and parks should be for everybody, and we should be able to do things that promote the arts, that promote culture," Sheppard said.

There will also be an indoor art gallery with pieces available for sale.

“We want everyone to see what arts can be and how strong arts are in Baltimore County and to sit down and provide that venue for everyone to enjoy and have a great time.”

Sheppard said they provide art and gallery opportunities throughout the year at Holt Park.

Parking on the day of the festival will be located at Overlea High School.

Free shuttle transportation will run every 15 minutes.

The festival will run from noon to 7 p.m.