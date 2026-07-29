NOTTINGHAM, Md. — A Giant Food store that has served the Nottingham community for half a century is closing its doors on Aug. 6.

'I'm so sad to see it go' customers upset over Nottingham Giant closure 'I'm so sad to see it go' customers upset over Nottingham Giant closure

The store, located just off the Beltway in Nottingham, has been a neighborhood staple for decades. Its impending closure has left longtime customers heartbroken.

"I'm so sad to see it go. Good customer service. Friendly, they try to learn you by your name so when you come in, they talk to you by your name. Food is always fresh. They're just the most. It's a great atmosphere, great place. I'm heartbroken that it's leaving," Robin Harding said.

Harding has been shopping at the store for nearly 20 years and noted the store's convenient location.

"It's a little easier just by the Beltway if you're going on a trip or something you need to get something quick; you can stop here to pick ice and food and get right on the Beltway and keep going to your destination. I really love it," Harding said.

Another longtime customer, Angji Odena, shared similar feelings about the closure.

"I'm feeling sad. This is one of the grocery stores that is very active here. We live around the neighborhood, so I cry. I shed tears," Odena said.

Neighbors will not be left without grocery options. Another grocery store is located just across the street from the closing Giant.

Giant did not give an exact reason for the shutdown but said the decision came after a normal examination of business and market trends.

According to a Baltimore County Workforce and Economic Development employee who met with the store, employees will not lose their jobs but will be relocated.

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