Giant Food Store in Nottingham set to close on August 6

OVERLEA, Md. — Another Giant Food store will be leaving the Baltimore area.

According to a spokesperson, the market located at 7920-30 Belair Road in Nottingham will cease operations on August 6 after 50 years of serving the community.

While a reason for the closure wasn't fully disclosed, officials say the decision was made after "the normal course of evaluating business and local trade areas."

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"We determined that we can adequately serve this community through several other nearby Giant Food locations, as well as our online services, Giant Pickup and delivery. While closing this location, we remain committed to meeting our customers' needs and providing the best service," Giant Food said in a statement.

Pharmacy customers at this location will be notified that their prescriptions are being transferred to the nearest Giant Food pharmacy location based on their home address. Those customers can also choose to transfer prescriptions to any Giant location of their preference.

In the statement, Giant Food thanked the Baltimore community for its support over the years.

"We want to express our sincere gratitude to the Baltimore community for their support over the 50 years Giant Food has been part of this neighborhood, and we look forward to welcoming our shoppers to our other local Giant Food locations."

Officials say the employees at this location are being offered the opportunity to transfer to other Giant locations, adding that they are committed to helping employees through the transition.

This is one of many Giant Food stores that have closed in the Baltimore area.

In 2024, residents of Edmondson Village lost their Giant store, with officials saying they were consolidating stores that did not meet sales goals.

That Giant was replaced by LA Mart, with plans for an Aldi store coming to the Edmondson Village Shopping Center.

The Giant near New Town High School has been vacant for years—since 2019, to be exact—with no word on what will replace it.