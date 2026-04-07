BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — President Donald Trump handed out a deadly deadline for Iran.

One Iranian-American here in Baltimore County said it’s a necessary sacrifice.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," is the strong threat from President Donald Trump to Iran.

Baltimore County Iranian-American supports President Trump's deadly deadline Baltimore County Iranian American supports President Trump's deadly deadline

Trump posted on Truth Social that he'll act on the threat if Iran fails to strike a deal that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz by his deadline of 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Iranian-American Shahpour Talaahmary, Owner of House of Kabob in Parkville, supports Trump's comment.

He told WMAR-2 News that Trump's threat is a necessary sacrifice for Iranians to make to get rid of the Iranian regime.

“Imagine if war ends and they stay in power. They’re going to wipe out all the people. At least this is a sacrifice Iranian people are making to get freedom from the regime," he said.

In an Easter post on Truth Social, Trump threatened to target Iran’s bridges and power plants.

While experts say that would be a war crime, Iranian officials tell citizens to form human chains around power plants.

“I hate to see that my people die, I hate to see the country go through that but it has to happen.”

Talaahmary said many other Iranians feel the same after seeing what the their government has done.

“Every day they are hanging people without any court, without any documentation just because they came and said they want freedom," he said the government's acts have also hit closer to home, “One of our closest friend’s brother got killed just because he wanted freedom. And when he left he said ‘I know I might not come back.'”

He isn't hopeful they'll come to the table.

“I wouldn’t trust them because even if they come to some kind of agreement, basically for them from their background, they are regrouping to start war again because you cannot trust these people.”

He told us that moving forward, he's standing 100% behind Trump.

“The only hope we have that President Trump gets rid of that regime and he said he will and we are standing 100% behind him.”

Iran's Navy Command posted on social media saying the Strait of Hormuz will never return to its former state, especially for America and Israel.