Student searched by police after AI system mistakenly said he had a gun

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A student was searched by police at Kenwood High School after the school's artificial system mistakenly indicated he had a gun.

School administration received an alert that a person on school grounds may have been in possession of a weapon.

The Department of School Safety and Security quickly canceled the alert after confirming there was no weapon, school officials say.

The school resource officer contacted police for additional support.

After police responded to the school, the person was searched, and it was determined they didn't have a weapon.

In a letter sent to parents and staff, Principal Kate Smith said, "We understand how upsetting this was for the individual that was searched as well as the other students who witnessed the incident."