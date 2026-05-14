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Halstead Academy dedicates little library and wildflower garden in memory of beloved teacher Alexandrea Arnold

Halstead Academy honors teacher Alexandrea Arnold with library
Lenny Rice
Halstead Academy honors teacher Alexandrea Arnold with library
Halstead Academy honors teacher Alexandrea Arnold with library
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PARKVILLE, Md. — At a little library outside a Parkville elementary school, one can find a garden of wildflowers growing side by side with books.

Halstead Academy Elementary School invited students, parents, and the community to honor beloved teacher Alexandrea Arnold.

She passed away earlier this school year.

Arnold shared a love of reading, children, and gardening. So the school dedicated a free little library in her memory and invited families to take home wildflower seeds.

The school hopes the project will continue Ms. Arnold's legacy by promoting literacy for years to come.

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