ROSEDALE, Md. — The call for a shooting came just after 2:00 in the morning on Tuesday from Parham Circle in the Ross Ridge Apartment Homes.

“Was it near your unit?”

“Yes, it was and my five-year-old daughter was upstairs sleeping all through it,” responded Dimitrius McGraw, a tenant.

Gunfire leaves two injured in Rosedale Gunfire leaves two injured in Rosedale

“Bullets didn’t come into your unit though?”

“No, sir. No, they did not. Nope.”



When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old man inside a ground floor apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and they were transported to area hospitals.

RELATED: Overnight shooting in Rosedale leaves two men critically injured



Police haven’t commented on whether the shooting was targeted or random in nature, and they have not offered up a motive, leaving residents here to speculate.

“I’m used to this kind of stuff. Baltimore born and raised so I mean it’s kind of like another day, but it’s foolishness, you know, just honestly foolishness,” said McGraw, “Kids probably over a feud either of money, drugs or women. It’s typical. They’re young. They have no sense and they just can’t put guns down and square up as men.”



It’s a point not lost upon Willie Parker who moved into the county to distance himself from the violence he witnessed while living in Baltimore City.

“I haven’t had no problems,” said Parker, “What you say is very shocking to me.”

“And you’ve been here awhile?”

“Yes, sir. We haven’t had that kind of problem. No shootings, no fights or nothing like that, you know? This is a peaceful neighborhood.”

If you have any information, which could help police, you’re asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.