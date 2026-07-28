Overnight shooting in Rosedale leaves two men critically injured

ROSEDALE, Md. — An investigation is underway in Rosedale following an overnight shooting that left two men hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the unit block of Parham Circle at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday for reports of gunfire.

Police found two victims at the scene: a 19-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 410-887-4636.