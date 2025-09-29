Greene Turtle in Towson has liquor license suspended, ordered to not serve alcohol every Thursday in October

TOWSON, Md. — The Greene Turtle in Towson has had its liquor license suspended, per Baltimore County officials.

Officials spoke to WMAR-2 News via phone call on Monday and confirmed that the establishment lost its license after reports of unruly crowds every Thursday.

With the suspension of its license, the restaurant and bar has been ordered to not serve alcohol every Thursday in October.

The establishment must also pay a $1,000 fine for serving alcohol to minors.

Baltimore County Police told WMAR-2 News earlier in September that it'd increase its presence in the area since the start of Thirsty Thursdays.

An emergency meeting was called with police and community members to address the vast crowds.

Per a representative, the intent is to close the bar and restaurant by the end of the year.