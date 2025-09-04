County cracking down on unruly crowds in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — John Fox has owned The Melting Pot restaurant here for 25 years. He says last Thursday night was unprecedented.

“I think what happened last Thursday was different,” Fox says. “’Cause it stood out as so, so significantly different. This was not just sort of business as usual.”

The Greene Turtle bar and restaurant hired a promoter for its Thirsty Thursday events, who brought in a popular DJ.

Word spread on social media and people came from as far as DC, with hundreds spilling out onto York Road.

“There were some bad apples that perpetrated some criminal-type activity,” says Mike Ertel, councilman of the sixth district, which includes Towson. “Nothing severe but enough to warrant concern.”

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier called an emergency meeting Wednesday with police and community leaders. Both men attended the meeting.

A statement released by Baltimore County afterward said:

“Mass gatherings and unlawful behavior will not be tolerated.”

This Thursday night, Baltimore County police is increasing its presence. Chief McCullough and his top brass will be patrolling. The area will also be monitored by drones.

We reached out to Greene Turtle's corporate office and have not heard back.