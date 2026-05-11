TOWSON, Md. — Wade Kach resigned from the Baltimore County Council last week, leaving roughly 120,000 residents in northern Baltimore County without a representative while a replacement is selected.

GOP committee to pick Balt. Co. councilmember’s replacement GOP committee to pick Balt. Co. councilmember’s replacement

Kach, a 78-year-old Republican who served on the council for over a decade, cited health concerns in a letter to his constituents.

"It is with deep regret that I must step down due to health reasons that were unforeseeable prior to my last election in 2022," Kach wrote.

His district includes northern parts of the county, including Lutherville, Cockeysville, and the Hereford Zone. Kach also served as a state delegate for 40 years and had already chosen not to run for re-election to the council.

"I think he's just getting to the point where it's really taxing, because I know he would have preferred to fulfill his term," Mike Ertel (D), the chair of the County Council, told WMAR-2 News.

The Baltimore County Council will not select Kach's replacement; the Republican Central Committee will recommend a candidate to Kathy Klausmeier (D), the County Executive, who will then sign off on the pick, though Klausmeier does not have much say over the choice, Ertel explained. Ertel anticipates that the committee will meet sometime this month.

In the meantime, Ertel said residents in Kach's district will still have support.

"I would say the important thing to know is the central committee will make a recommendation; there'll be someone in that seat. But the staff people will be able to take care of any issue that goes on. We also have a council staff that is, in all, council," Ertel added.

Ertel said he does not anticipate any contentious votes resulting in a tie while the council is down a member.

This November, the Baltimore County Council will grow from 7 to 9 members with the addition of two new seats. Two Republicans, a Democrat, and an unaffiliated candidate are vying for Kach's former territory, which will mostly encompass the new District 5.

"Usually best practice — and I can't dictate this — but usually best practice is to put someone in who is not running for the position so as not to prejudice the voters," Ertel said.

The Baltimore County GOP did not return a request for comment Monday afternoon.

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