Four people injured after machine malfunctions at McCormick and Company in Hunt Valley

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — An investigation is underway following a hazmat incident at McCormick and Company in Hunt Valley on Monday.

Fire officials say a machine malfunctioned at the facility.

One person suffered serious injuries and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

WMAR-2 News' Taylor Epps live at the scene of hazmat incident at McCormick and Company WMAR-2 News' Taylor Epps live at the scene of hazmat incident at McCormick and Company

The victim with serious injuries has been transported to Shock Trauma for treatment.

A spokesperson from McCormick sent WMAR-2 News the following statement:

"We are aware of the situation at our Hunt Valley, MD facility where an equipment malfunction occurred today – Mon., April 6, 2026, injuring four employees who are receiving care. All employees have been evacuated. The health and safety of our employees is our #1 priority. With no active risk at the site, operations are cleared to resume at 6:00p.m. today. We will continue to evaluate the site for any additional precautions."

A representative with Maryland Occupational Safety and Health told WMAR-2 News that they are aware of the incident and are investigating.