Former Overlea High janitor convicted of sex crimes involving student

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A former janitor at Overlea High School has been convicted of sex crimes involving a student.

Donovan Michaud, 30, was given a one-year suspended sentence and three years of probation. He is also required to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Officials say Michaud agreed to a summary of facts in the case and argued that a janitor did not qualify as a person in a position of authority under the law.

The judge disagreed, determined he was in fact in a position of authority over the student, and found him guilty. The victim was a 17-year-old senior.

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According to charging documents, Michaud sent nude photos of himself to the student through the Discord app, which she accessed on her personal laptop.

Michaud told the student that he didn't want to go to jail, but that "if that is what needed to happen, then that is what should happen."