Janitor accused of inappropriate relationship with student at Overlea High

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A former Baltimore County Public Schools' employee has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Donovan Michaud, 30, has been charged with multiple counts of fourth-degree sex offense.

Baltimore County Public Schools

Charging documents say Michaud worked as a janitor at Overlea High School. The documents allege he sent nude photos of himself to a 17-year-old female student at the school.

The student also told police the two had "consensual" sex in a classroom after normal school hours. They chose this location because they knew cameras weren't recording them.

Charging documents say the student used her personal laptop to communicate with Michaud, specifically, the Discord app.

There were several nude photos of Michaud on the app.

In one of their conversations, the student indicated that if they had sex again, she would want it to be in a bed.

Michaud also talked about the school investigation with the student, indicating that he would be the one "getting in real trouble."

Charging documents reveal that he met the student one day when he was cleaning the school during normal hours.

Michaud told the student that he didn't want to go to jail, but "if that is what needed to happen, then that is what should happen."